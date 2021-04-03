Interval Partners LP Purchases Shares of 394,450 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 394,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,000. Interval Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Valley National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $123,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,746,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,961,000 after buying an additional 158,239 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 124.5% in the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 40,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after buying an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $335.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Kevin J. Lynch sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,991,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

