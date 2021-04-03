Interval Partners LP Sells 96,549 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Interval Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 96,549 shares during the quarter. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,199,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,997,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Union Pacific by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 351,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $73,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45,091 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,121,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $441,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $2,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

NYSE:UNP opened at $220.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.99 and its 200 day moving average is $204.59. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $134.80 and a 52-week high of $223.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

