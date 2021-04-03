Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Down 17.1% in March

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ITIC stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.87. 924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881. The company has a market cap of $316.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.68. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $96.45 and a 52 week high of $194.26.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 569.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 231.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.