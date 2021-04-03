IOTA Achieves Market Cap of $4.49 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and approximately $106.13 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066005 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars.

