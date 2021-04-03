iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,190 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

