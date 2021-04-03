iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after buying an additional 1,658,265 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 87,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares during the last quarter.

ESGE opened at $43.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

