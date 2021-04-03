iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 25,324 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 8,397 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $46.44 and a 52 week high of $77.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

