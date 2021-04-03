Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,124 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 206,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 31,831 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after acquiring an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 1,574.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,559,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter worth about $7,765,000. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Grupo Santander cut Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0026 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

