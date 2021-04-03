J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $176.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $156.64 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $169.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.46. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.89 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

