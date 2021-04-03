Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Position Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $129.95 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $131.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

