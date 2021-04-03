Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 3,743 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sabre by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Sabre by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sabre by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabre by 3,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

SABR opened at $15.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.97. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,253,000.00. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $454,115.84. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

