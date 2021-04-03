Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Stock Position Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,999 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 121,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $50.15 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.