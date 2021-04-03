Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Short Interest Up 38.9% in March

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,886,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 4,955,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,215.0 days.

Shares of Japan Post stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. Japan Post has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. It operates through Postal and Domestic Logistics, Post Office, International Logistics, Banking, Life Insurance, and Other segments. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

