Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) a €15.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Encavis AG (CAP.F) (ETR:CAP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAP. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Encavis AG (CAP.F) in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($22.00) price objective on Encavis AG (CAP.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encavis AG (CAP.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.44 ($20.52).

Shares of ETR:CAP opened at €18.24 ($21.46) on Wednesday. Encavis AG has a 1-year low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a 1-year high of €25.55 ($30.06). The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 424.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.93.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, Wind Parks, PV Service, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 187 solar parks and 82 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 2.4 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Finland, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Spain.

