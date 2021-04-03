Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

CMRX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush started coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chimerix by 37.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

