Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Cut to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

JCI opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.93. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,573,345. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

