JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,961,700 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $127,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,527,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 748,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,017,000 after purchasing an additional 511,830 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 641,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,154,000 after purchasing an additional 470,735 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.32 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $73.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.74.

