JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,342,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 459,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.80% of Arrow Electronics worth $130,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after buying an additional 29,366 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,181 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 57,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $6,046,199.76. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 97,249 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $10,049,711.66. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $112.52.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

