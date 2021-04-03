JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 384,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $158,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter worth $694,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.17.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cross Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

In related news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,368 shares of company stock valued at $794,265 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

