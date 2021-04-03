JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $610.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $595.63 on Wednesday. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $619.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,334,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in RH by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

