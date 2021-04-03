JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $610.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $570.00 to $610.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
RH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $508.22.
RH stock opened at $595.63 on Wednesday. RH has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $619.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,280,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth about $27,334,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in RH by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
