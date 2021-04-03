JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ROYMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale raised Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.49. Royal Mail has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $14.86.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

