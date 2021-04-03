Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Get Kazia Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

KZIA opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KZIA. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $436,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kazia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kazia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.