Keep3rV1 Reaches One Day Volume of $4.74 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $48.13 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be purchased for about $240.63 or 0.00409443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.00 or 0.00297769 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00091008 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.72 or 0.00749891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015529 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

