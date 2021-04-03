Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €640.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($741.18) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €636.00 ($748.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €602.25 ($708.53).

EPA KER opened at €599.40 ($705.18) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €560.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of €569.91. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

