KeyCorp Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $98.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.95.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $248,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

