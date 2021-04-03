KeyCorp Weighs in on Getty Realty Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Getty Realty in a report issued on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Getty Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

GTY stock opened at $28.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.52. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $36.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.49 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

