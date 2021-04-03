Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.47) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

KNTE stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.27. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $533,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $835,000.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

