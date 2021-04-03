Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Sells $171,600.00 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirkland’s stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $400.55 million, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $33.32.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Kirkland’s by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.