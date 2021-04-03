KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,862,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 2,290,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 127.6 days.

KWG Group stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47. KWG Group has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.91.

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of real estate properties. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operation, and Property Management. The company's properties portfolio include mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels, and shopping malls.

