Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.16 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.89.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

