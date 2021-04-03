Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Buys Shares of 14,678 Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dropbox by 965.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803,085 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 12.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,871,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,570,000 after purchasing an additional 434,679 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Dropbox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 611,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its stake in Dropbox by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,012,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,652,000 after purchasing an additional 246,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $41,020.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 144.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

