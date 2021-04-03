Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Purchases Shares of 1,033 Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $224.53 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $226.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.74 and its 200 day moving average is $202.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

