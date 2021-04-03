Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 53,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,186,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of RTX opened at $77.28 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $80.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

