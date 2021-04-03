Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes Position in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,946 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.18% of RealNetworks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RealNetworks by 679.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 152,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,106,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. RealNetworks, Inc. has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.92%.

RealNetworks Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

