Lead Wallet (LEAD) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $6.18 million and $1.59 million worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00075161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.56 or 0.00288610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $466.24 or 0.00779772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00092013 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00015560 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.