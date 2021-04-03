Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

LTG opened at GBX 156.50 ($2.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Learning Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 190 ($2.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 152.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 100,000 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £154,000 ($201,201.99).

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

