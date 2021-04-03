Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 2,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 3,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Lendlease Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

