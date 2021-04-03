Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Up 43.4% in March

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.