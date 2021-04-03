Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Short Interest Up 43.4% in March

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the February 28th total of 112,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

