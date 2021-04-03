Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Up 40.5% in March

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,110,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 11,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,362,000 after buying an additional 593,285 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,700 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,903,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,604,000 after acquiring an additional 513,885 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

