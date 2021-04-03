Linx (NYSE:LINX) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Linx (NYSE:LINX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LINX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Santander began coverage on shares of Linx in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $7.60 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Linx has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.73.

Shares of Linx stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.00 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Linx has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LINX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Linx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 189,396,460 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Linx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Linx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Linx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

