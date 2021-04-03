Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAC. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$12.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE LAC opened at C$19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.43, a current ratio of 17.63 and a quick ratio of 17.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.46. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$3.47 and a 1 year high of C$36.60.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eduard Epshtein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$215,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 899,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,136,707.08. Also, Senior Officer Alexi Illya Zawadzki sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.66, for a total value of C$1,599,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,573,962.64.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

