LockTrip (LOC) Price Hits $7.05 on Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. LockTrip has a total market cap of $105.36 million and $321,452.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for $7.05 or 0.00011889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded up 75.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

LockTrip Coin Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

Buying and Selling LockTrip

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

