LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,590 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 203,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000.

NYSE BOE opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

