LPL Financial LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.87% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

GAL stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $31.35 and a 12 month high of $44.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01.

