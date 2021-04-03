LPL Financial LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JMUB. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 67,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,475,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter.

JMUB stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75.

