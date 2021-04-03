LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.65.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $21,967,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after purchasing an additional 410,755 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 149,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

