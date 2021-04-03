Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce sales of $83.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $85.80 million. Luxfer posted sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $348.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $350.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $371.17 million, with estimates ranging from $360.90 million to $385.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Luxfer had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $82.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LXFR has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Luxfer from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Luxfer from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 72,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,538. Luxfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $580.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $440,108.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Luxfer by 348.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Luxfer by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

