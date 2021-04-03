LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €640.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €625.00 ($735.29) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €560.00 ($658.82) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €568.13 ($668.38).

Shares of MC stock opened at €571.70 ($672.59) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €543.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €485.84. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Analyst Recommendations for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

