Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.55.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,154,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,433. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. Lyft has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $64,891,304.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $310,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock worth $299,859,391. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $237,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.