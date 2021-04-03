Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lyft from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $64.64 on Thursday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.48, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391 in the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

